AEW News: Dark Order Pushes Hangman Page to Challenge Kenny Omega, MJF Defeats Sammy Guevara on Dynamite
– The Dark Order is hoping to get Hangman Page to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title, and began to push him that way on tonight’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Kenny Omega cutting a promo saying that with no one left in the rankings to face, he will be taking time off to defend his titles in other promotions. That brought out the Dark Order, with Evil Uno saying there’s still some challenge left and mentioned how Hangman (without naming him) is the #1 contender. Omega said that he doesn’t think Hangman has the cuts and walked out.
Later in the show, Hangman told the Dark Order he wasn’t happy about the situation, and the Order gave him a pep talk suggesting that he’s scared of being a failure, then left to give him time to think. You can see a clip from the first segment below:
– MJF defeated Sammy Guevara in tonight’s main event of Dynamite with help from the Pinnacle, including a chair shot from Shawn Spears.
