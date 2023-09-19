– As previously reported, WWE is holding tryouts at the Performance Center this week. More details have surfaced on names taking part in the tryouts. PWInsider reports that wrestler Jessica Roden, is taking part in the tryouts this week in Orlando, Florida.

Roden was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and Black Pearl. She currently wrestles under the name J-Rod. She has previously wrestled on AEW Dark and worked in the California and Nevada area for the last several years.