wrestling / News
AEW and DC Comics Collaborate On New AEW Origins Comic
October 30, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling and DC Comics, through Warner Bros. Discovery, have collaborated on a new AEW Origins comic book. It was penciled and inked by DC artist Ricardo Lopez Ortiz with colors by HI-FI. It can now be purchased in the Shop AEW store.
AEW/DC comic is finally available on @ShopAEW. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/j3FcSvc2hY
— gifadamus (@istomatoafruit) October 30, 2024
