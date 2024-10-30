wrestling / News

AEW and DC Comics Collaborate On New AEW Origins Comic

October 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Logo Dark Background Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling and DC Comics, through Warner Bros. Discovery, have collaborated on a new AEW Origins comic book. It was penciled and inked by DC artist Ricardo Lopez Ortiz with colors by HI-FI. It can now be purchased in the Shop AEW store.

