AEW News: Dean Malenko Wished a Happy Birthday, Matt Cardona On AEW Deal, Sonny Kiss AEW Unrestricted Video

– AEW has wished Dean Malenko a happy birthday. Malenko turned 60 years old today, and the company posted the following to Twitter in celebration:

Happy Birthday to the man of 1,000 holds 'The Iceman' Dean Malenko pic.twitter.com/fKWz9JkG81 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 4, 2020

– AEW has posted the video version of Sonny Kiss’ appearance on AEW Unrestricted online, and you can see it below:

– A new video on the Major Wrestling Figures YouTube channel features Matt Cardona discussing his work for AEW: