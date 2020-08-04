wrestling
AEW News: Dean Malenko Wished a Happy Birthday, Matt Cardona On AEW Deal, Sonny Kiss AEW Unrestricted Video
August 4, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has wished Dean Malenko a happy birthday. Malenko turned 60 years old today, and the company posted the following to Twitter in celebration:
Happy Birthday to the man of 1,000 holds 'The Iceman' Dean Malenko pic.twitter.com/fKWz9JkG81
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 4, 2020
– AEW has posted the video version of Sonny Kiss’ appearance on AEW Unrestricted online, and you can see it below:
– A new video on the Major Wrestling Figures YouTube channel features Matt Cardona discussing his work for AEW:
