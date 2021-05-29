UPDATED: AEW Debuts Wrestling Buddies and New Action Figures At Fan Fest, More Details Revealed

UPDATE: AEW and Jazwares/Wicked Cool Toys revealed even more figures at their Fan Fest today, as well as more details on the Wrestling Buddies and more. Here’s the announcement:

AEW The Official Wrestling Buddy Plush, 18”

The new Official Wrestling Buddy Plush lineup offers the classic, beat ‘em up plush form factor: an 18” plush toy crafted with a sturdy design, each featuring the authentic voice of fans’ favorite AEW wrestlers. Fans can also play an interactive “match” where if you pin the opponent plush, you win! Hold ‘em down for the full 1-2-3 count to win the match! Collect all the AEW wrestler collectible plush toys, perfect for any AEW fan, toy collectors, toy enthusiasts, and wrestling fans alike!

Series 1 plush include: Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Darby Allin and Luchasaurus

AEW Unmatched Collection Figures (Series 1 – 3)

Series 1 figures include: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Kenny Omega, Miro, Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes LNJ (Wrestling Superstars Collection)

Series 2 figures include: MJF, Santana, Tay Conti, Ortiz, Wardlow and Sting (Luminaries Collection)

Series 3 figures include: Mr. Brody Lee, Anna Jay, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Evil Uno and Darby Allin

AEW Unrivaled Collection Figures (Series 7 – 8)

AEW Unrivaled Collection figures capture all the excitement and action of All Elite Wrestling in these authentically detailed and scaled 6.5” collectible action figures. You’ve never seen main event superstars like this before! Each figure features realistic ringwear and accessories and 25 points of articulation!

Coming to retail soon, Series 7 figures include: Lance Archer, Nyla Rose, Dax Hardwood, Cash Wheeler and The Young Bucks.

Series 8 figures include: Chris Jericho, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Jon Moxley and Trent Beretta

Ringside Collectibles Exclusive: Aubrey Edwards

Original: Ringside Collectibles reported on Twitter that during today’s AEW Fan Fest at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, AEW revealed new Wrestling Buddies dolls as well as action figures for Sting and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, among others. All of the toys were created by Jazwares, Inc. The first four buddies include Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin and Luchasaurus. The four debuted the dolls to the audience in a segment hosted by Justin Roberts.

Wrestling Buddies were a popular WWF toy in the 1980s, ranked among the 100 greatest toys of all time by Time magazine in 2011.

AEW revealed figures for their Unrivaled Series 6 collection, which includes Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, MJF, Hikaru Shida, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M.

The Sting and Baker figures were apart of their upcoming Unmatched figures, with Baker in series one and Sting in series two. Series one also includes Omega, Allin, Miro and Rhodes (a 1980s LJN-style figure). Series two also includes MJF, Wardlow, Santana, Ortiz and Tay Conti. Series three includes Brodie Lee, John Silver, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, Anna Jay and Allin (LJN-style figure).

An authentic AEW ring toy, with an Aubrey Edwards action figure, is also on the way.