– As previously noted, last Wednesday’s AEW: Fight for the Fallen event was done to benefit those affected by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina. Additionally, AEW announced that it donated $100,000 to organizations on the frontline of the disaster efforts. More details on ongoing efforts are available HERE.

– Serpentico is the guest for tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a preview clip for tomorrow’s episode below: