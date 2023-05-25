wrestling / News
AEW Double or Nothing 2023 to Stream Live on Bleacher Report
– AEW and Bleacher Report have announced that this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing 2023 event will be available on live on the Bleacher Report (B/R) app. Fans will be able to purchase and stream the show on the B/R website and connected devices for $49.99. Here’s the full announcement:
“AEW: DOUBLE OR NOTHING” Pay-Per-View Event Will Stream Live on Bleacher Report on Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET
— DOUBLE OR NOTHING Available Live on the B/R App,
Bleacher Report Website and Connected Devices for $49.99 —
May 25, 2023 – In May 2019, AEW’s inaugural DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view event in Las Vegas rocked the wrestling industry and set the stage for the company’s meteoric rise across the globe. AEW is returning to Las Vegas for another star-studded edition of DOUBLE OR NOTHING on Sunday, May 28. With six high-stakes Championship Matches currently on the card, DOUBLE OR NOTHING promises to be an action-packed thrill ride with some of the most exciting talent in professional wrestling today. DOUBLE OR NOTHING will stream live in the U.S. from T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on the Bleacher Report app, website, and connected devices for $49.99. Fans can pre-order the event on Bleacher Report here.
The red-hot DOUBLE OR NOTHING card includes the following match-ups:
• AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin
• AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm • AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett • AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage • TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
• AEW International Championship Blackjack Battle Royal: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 Other Competitors
• Anarchy in the Arena: Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Elite (Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks)
• Unsanctioned Match: Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole
*Additional matches may be announced in the lead-up to Sunday’s event.
Viewers can stream DOUBLE OR NOTHING on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R mobile app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users. The event will also be elevated through enhanced discovery features in the B/R app.
Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.
DOUBLE OR NOTHING will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers along with select movie theatres in North America and Latin America. International fans can access the event through PPV.com and FITE.
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam On Brock Lesnar: ‘He Fits The Part, He’s Good For The Business’
- Booker T Praises Mercedes Mone For Finishing NJPW Resurgence Match While Injured
- Spoiler On Possible Double or Nothing Match From AEW Rampage Taping
- Hulk Hogan Says He Watches AEW, Talks Whether They Could Overtake WWE Eventually