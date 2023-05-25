AEW Double or Nothing 2023 to Stream Live on Bleacher Report

– AEW and Bleacher Report have announced that this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing 2023 event will be available on live on the Bleacher Report (B/R) app. Fans will be able to purchase and stream the show on the B/R website and connected devices for $49.99. Here’s the full announcement:

May 25, 2023 – In May 2019, AEW’s inaugural DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view event in Las Vegas rocked the wrestling industry and set the stage for the company’s meteoric rise across the globe. AEW is returning to Las Vegas for another star-studded edition of DOUBLE OR NOTHING on Sunday, May 28. With six high-stakes Championship Matches currently on the card, DOUBLE OR NOTHING promises to be an action-packed thrill ride with some of the most exciting talent in professional wrestling today. DOUBLE OR NOTHING will stream live in the U.S. from T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on the Bleacher Report app, website, and connected devices for $49.99. Fans can pre-order the event on Bleacher Report here.

The red-hot DOUBLE OR NOTHING card includes the following match-ups:

• AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm • AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett • AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage • TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

• AEW International Championship Blackjack Battle Royal: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 Other Competitors

• Anarchy in the Arena: Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Elite (Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks)

• Unsanctioned Match: Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole

*Additional matches may be announced in the lead-up to Sunday’s event.

Viewers can stream DOUBLE OR NOTHING on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R mobile app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users. The event will also be elevated through enhanced discovery features in the B/R app.

Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.

DOUBLE OR NOTHING will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers along with select movie theatres in North America and Latin America. International fans can access the event through PPV.com and FITE.