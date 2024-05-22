Tonight’s AEW Dynamite To Feature Cross-Promotion With Furiosa

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature some cross-promotion with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. AEW announced on Wednesday that tonight’s show will have a special opening themed around the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, which opens on Friday.

The promotion wrote:

“We are getting hyped for @MadMaxMovie in theaters this Friday with a special custom Furiosa-themed opening! Don’t miss a moment of the action when we’re on the fury road to Double Or Nothing LIVE @ 8/7c when #AEWDynamite is on TBS”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is directed by Mad Max creator George Miller and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.