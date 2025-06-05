AEW Dynamite Rating Up, Collision Down For Fyter Fest Special

AEW held both Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday this week via Fyter Fest, and the ratings numbers are in. Last night’s four-hour show were counted as two hours of Dynamite and two hours of Collision in the ratings numbers. The show drew a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 655,000 viewers for the first two hours as Dynamite, per Programming Insider, while the Collision half did a 0.10 demo rating and 380,000 viewers.

The Dynamite numbers are up 12.5% and 3.0% from the previous week’s 0.16 and 636,000, with the demo rating repping the best number for the show since the March 19th episode did a 0.19. The total audience was the best since the May 14th show did 682,000.

Meanwhile, Collision was (as expected) down significantly from the previous week’s airing which had an NBA finals lead-in and a pre-empted timeslot on Saturday. It was down 44.4% from the May 29th episode’s 0.18 and 24.6% from that episodes 504,000 viewers. Both numbers were up from the 0.08 and 353,000 for the Thursday airing two weeks ago. As always, these numbers do not include Max streaming viewership.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.166 demo rating and 619,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.265 and 777,000 for the same time period in 2024. Collision is averaging a 0.111 and 397,000 compared to a 0.128 and 432,000 for the same in 2024.