AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Could Have Highest Ticket Sales For Non-WWE Wrestling Event In 22 Years

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on September 22 is now the largest live event in AEW history and could soon become the largest-drawing non-WWE wrestling event in over 22 years. The show passed 15,000 tickets sold on July 16 at the end of its first day. At this time, tickets are at 16,270. This is just short of the 16,534 fans that attended NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard on April 6, 2019. It will almost certainly pass that, maybe as soon as today. The show is currently expected to sell out the venue with 19,000 fans.

The last non-WWe show in the United States to get that many fans is the January 5, 1999 episode of WCW Nitro at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. That show had 25,338 fans and 19,456 paid. Not including WCW, it would be an AAA event at the Los Angeles Sports Arena on August 27, 1993, which featured Konnan vs. Jake Roberts vs. Cien Caras. That had a sell out crowd of 16,742 paid and 17,500 total.

An episode of Dynamite in Newark that same month, in the same general area, has 10,721 tickets out and 9,000 paid. It’s believed that will also sell out. Meanwhile, an episode of Smackdown on September 10 at Madison Square Garden has 7,944 tickets out with 5,400 paid.