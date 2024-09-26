– The PWTorch (via Fightful) has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show. AEW returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens for its annual Grand Slam event.

Viewership saw a slight increase this week. Dynamite Grand Slam averaged 702,000 viewers. Viewership was slightly up from last week’s show, which averaged 687,000 viewers.

The show also slightly increased in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Grand Slam drew an average 0.23 rating, which increased from last week’s 0.22 rating in the same key demo.

For comparison, the 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam averaged 984,000 viewers and a 0.36 key demo rating. The 2022 averaged 1.039 million viewers and a 0.35 rating. The debut edition of Dynamite Grand Slam in September 2021 averaged 1.273 million viewers and a 0.48 rating.

Last night’s show featured Nigel McGuinness facing AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson in a non-title singles match to kick off the show. Also, in the main event, Darby Allin faced Jon Moxley with Allin putting his AEW World Title shot up for grabs.

Rankings data for Wednesday cable original programming is not yet available.