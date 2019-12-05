AEW Dynamite Back Ahead of NXT in Ratings and Viewership This Week

Per Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite managed to win the battle with NXT this week in terms of viewership and ratings in the key demo. Dynamite edged out NXT with 851,000 viewers versus 845,000 viewers for NXT.

In terms of the key demo ratings, Dynamite had a 0.32 rating in the persons 18-49 demographic while NXT scored a 0.29 in the same key demo. So, Dynamite came ahead in both the viewership and key demo ratings this week.

NXT had outdrawn Dynamite in terms of viewership for the last two weeks. However, Dynamite was still scoring higher in the 18-49 demo. This week, Dynamite came out on top for both ratings and viewership, but the viewership was only ahead by about 6,000 people going by the reported numbers.

For last week’s comparison, Dynamite improved from 663,000 viewers last week for the Thanksgiving Eve show to 851,000 this week, while NXT improved from 810,000 viewers last week to 845,000 this week. Dynamite was still ahead last week in the 18-49 key demo at 0.26. NXT was slightly behind in the demo rating at 0.24.

Dynamite managed to rank. No. 8 in the Cable Top 150 this week. NXT finished at No. 12. In terms of total viewership, Dynamite was No. 33, and NXT was right behind it at No. 34.

An NCAA basketball game topped the night in the ratings at 0.54, with a total of 1.537 million viewers. Meanwhile, Hannity on FOX News topped the night for viewership at 4.181 million.

Here’s an overall look at viewership for AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network viewership:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)