AEW Dynamite Post-DoN Show With Mike Tyson Draws Highest Viewership in Over Two Months, NXT Also Sees Sizable Increase in Viewership

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for this week’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite and NXT. While both shows saw sizable increases in viewership and ratings this week, AEW Dynamite came out again with a strong victory over NXT.

Dynamite finally broke over 800,000 viewers again for the first time in over two months. Last night’s episode drew an overnight audience of 821,000 viewers. That’s a nice increase from last week’s audience of 701,000 viewers. This is AEW’s biggest viewership number since the March 18 episode (932,000).

NXT also had a nice viewership increase this week. The show drew 731,000 viewers. That’s well up from what the show drew last week with 592,000 viewers. This is NXT’s biggest audience since February.

In terms of the key demo ratings, it was another decisive victory for Dynamite. Dynamite shot up from a 0.26 rating in the P18-49 key demo from last week to a 0.32 this week. Meanwhile, NXT moved up from a 0.13 for last week’s show to a 0.19 for last night’s episode. This was Dynamite’s best rating since the March 25th show, which drew a 0.34 in the same key demo.

AEW Dynamite was riding high on the buzz from last Saturday’s Double or Nothing event, along with the heavily advertised appearance by 53-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson, who also appeared at the pay-per-view event. Tyson has become a viral sensation as of late, after footage was posted online showing him training and looking in great shape again as he preps for some charity boxing exhibition bouts. Not to mention, last night’s show also saw the long-awaited debut of FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), aka the former WWE tag team known as The Revival.

NXT also had a fairly stacked show, featuring Charlotte Flair teaming with Chelsea Green against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle served as the special guest referee in the highly publicized “Cage Fight” between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher.

Dynamite finished No. 4 in the ratings for the Cable Top 150, rising from the No. 7 slot from last week. After falling out of the Top 50 last week, NXT slotted in at No. 24, well into the Top 25.

Challenge: Total Madness topped the ratings for the evening on cable with a 0.56 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News Channel topped the viewership for the evening with 3.876 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)