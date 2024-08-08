– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW continued the build to this month’s return to Wembley Stadium for All In: London.

Both MJF and Bryan Danielson were in action on Dynamite this week, bookending the program with respective matches. MJF beat Kyle Fletcher, building to his match with Will Ospreay at All In. Meanwhile, Danielson faced Jeff Jarrett, with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat appearing as a special guest.

Last night’s edition of saw a slight increase in viewership. Dynamite averaged 622,00 viewers, increasing by 2% from the audience for last week’s show, which averaged 609,000 viewers.

Ratings were also slightly up in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.19 rating. The number was up from last week’s 0.18 rating in the same key demo.

Much like last week, AEW Dynamite largely faced competition from the 2024 Olympic Games coverage in Paris. Cable and rankings data for Wednesday, August 7 are not yet available.