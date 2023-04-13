AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership Drop for Return to Milwaukee

– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were down this week following the gains in viewership and the key demo ratings for last week. This week’s show saw Darby Allin and Sting confront AEW World Champion MJF. Also, Jeff Hardy made his return to AEW after he was suspended last summer over DUI charges.

Last night’s show averaged 866,000 viewers. Viewership was slightly down for last week’s return to Long Island, which drew 877,000 viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down this week. The live TBS broadcast averaged a 0.28 rating. That’s down from the 0.30 rating for last week’s show.

AEW Dynamite ranked No. 6 in the ratings for cable originals for Wednesday, which is identical to its slot on the Cable Top 150 rankings for last week. Per Showbuzz Daily, the NBA Playoffs game topped the ratings for Wednesday with a 1.13.

NBA Playoff coverage took up the first three slots for Wednesday. Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules came in at No. 4, and Watch What Happens Live was No. 5. FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight topped Wednesday cable originals with 3.606 million viewers.