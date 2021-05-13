AEW Dynamite Rating, Audience Suffer Drop

The rating and audience for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite took a dip from last week’s numbers for Blood & Guts. According to the PW Torch, Wednesday’s show brought in a 0.31 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 936,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 26% and 14% respectively from last week’s 0.42 demo rating and 1.09 million viewers.

The demo rating is the lowest for Dynamite since it began running unopposed, dipping below the previous low of a 0.33 two weeks ago. That show’s overall viewership was lower than this week’s number though, having registered 889,000 viewers at the time.

The overall Nielsen numbers for cable originals for the night are not yet available.