AEW Dynamite Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week

AEW Dynamite saw its ratings up a tick and its audience slip a bit from the previous week. Wednesday’s episode brought in a 0.24 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 698,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 4.4% and down 0.7% respectively from last week’s 0.23 demo rating and audience of 703,000.

The demo rating for the show was the best since the July 24th episode earned a 0.26, while the viewership was still up from the 622,000 from two weeks ago. The show was up against night three of the Democratic National Convention, which averaged 20.2 million for the full night.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.251 demo rating and 745,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.299 demo rating and 880,000 viewers for the same time period in 2023.