Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.21.24  

Dynamite

Date: August 21, 2024

Location: Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Wales

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone, Taz

It’s the final Dynamite before All In and the show has some work to do. While the pay per view card is set, there are still some matches that could use some additional build. AEW still has time to make that happen, but they are going to need to do it well this week. Let’s get to it.

Tony Schiavone brings out Britt Baker and Mercedes Mone (with Kamille) to sign their contract. Mone says she is the future but Baker is the past before signing. Baker says there was a DMD before there was a CEO and signs as well. Mone doesn’t like the DMD chant and thinks Baker having another career means she isn’t all in.

Baker laughs it off and says that Mone is one of four but she is one of one. She praises Mone for being a trailblazer and hopes Mone finds that person again, because it’s who Baker wants to beat. Baker says she’ll agree to not get violent with Mone to start but then jumps Kamille, who is knocked into Mone to send the villains running. It’s hard to imagine Baker winning, but she looked strong here.

Chris Jericho talks about how he was on his way to Cardiff, England and wonders why Tommy Billington is bidding himself as the Dynamite Kid. Billington isn’t as good as the original Dynamite Kid and doesn’t even belong on Dynamite!

Chris Jericho vs. Tommy Billington

Non-title and the Learning Tree is here with Jericho. Billington grabs a headlock to start but gets sent outside, where the Learning Tree jumps him for a posting. We take a break and come back with stereo crossbodies leaving both of them down for a breather. Billington strikes away for two but gets pulled into the Walls in the middle of the ring. The rope is grabbed so Billington hits the snap suplex before diving onto Bryan Keith. That’s enough of a distraction for Jericho to hit the Codebreaker for the pin at 9:23.

Rating: C+. Billington is still brand new around here but they’re certainly putting him in there with some big names. That could take him a long way if they do it right and at least the start has gone well. Jericho was his usual self here, but he was going to lead a match like this no matter what, just due to the massive experience edge.

Post match Jericho says he would beat Hook up if he was here so cue Hook, who gets chokeslammed by Big Bill.

Women’s Title: Saraya vs. Toni Storm

Storm is defending and Harley Cameron is here with Saraya. Storm’s headlock into a rollup gets an early two and she jumps over Saraya a bit, setting up another rollup for another two. Back up and Saraya sends her outside, where Cameron tosses Storm into the barricade. Saraya adds a cannonball and we take a break. Back with Storm grabbing a DDT an a fisherman’s suplex for two. Storm Zero is countered into the Nightcap to give Saraya two and the Rampaige gets two more. Back up and Storm grabs a quick chokebomb for two before kissing Saraya and hitting Storm Zero for the pin at 8:40.

Rating: C+. I can go for tying up a loose end and that’s what they did here, as Saraya gets and loses her title rematch. Storm has a bigger deal with May anyway, but this gave Saraya a nice moment before she won’t be on the pay per view card. The match was ok enough as well, and it gave Storm some momentum before All In.

Post match Mariah May jumps Storm and leaves her laying.

The Conglomeration is ready for Collision and All In. Mark Briscoe is rather animated, as you might expect.

Here is Will Ospreay for a chat but cue MJF, in an American flag suit, to interrupt. MJF asks the crowd to shush but gets soundly booed, leaving Ospreay to request a resounding weapon. Ospreay talks about everything he has done to get here and all the tiny places he has wrestled in over the years. Sunday is about cleaning up everything MJF has done and promises to finish him at All In.

MJF says he didn’t have to break his body like Ospreay, because all he had to do was tease a kangaroo kick. The reality is that MJF came back early from an injury because the bosses want him to clean up Ospreay’s mess. A lot of people have heard about this wrestling first promotion but then MJF was the World Champion. The joke went on too long and now the owner is asking Ospreay not to make their match about wrestling, because the champion can’t do it.

All In is about restoring the feeling and Ospreay is that feeling. MJF laughs it off because Ospreay is only where he is because the fans like him. The reality is that MJF is the youngest World Champion in AEW history and Ospreay doesn’t have the nerve to use the tiger driver. Ospreay talks about being the best in the world in all kinds of countries and that is what he has to defend at All In in front of his family and country. MJF loses it over the OSPREAY chants but says he talked to Ospreay’s wife and so called kid earlier today.

The reality is that Ospreay is the kid’s stepfather, but after the talk MJF had with Ospreay’s wife, the next kid she has won’t be Ospreay’s either. Ospreay asks Tony Schiavone about the fine if he jumps MJF right now and that would be about $127,000. It’s worth it, so the fight is on with security not being able to break it up. The diamond ring shot drops Ospreay (and busts him open) and a brainbuster leaves him laying. Security breaks up a tiger driver attempt from MJF. That move better connect on Sunday and it better put MJF on the shelf for eleventy billion weeks after the hype it has received.

Hangman Page has been asked to leave the building following an unexplained altercation. He’s in the Casino Gauntlet at All In, but here is Evil Uno to say he’s in too. Page drops him and talks about wanting to ruin Swerve Strickland.

Continental Title: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kazuchika Okada

Okada is defending and backs him into the ropes to start, meaning it’s a fairly sarcastic break. Castagnoli backs him right back up against the ropes as well before both the Rainmaker and Neutralizer are broken up. Okada strikes away so Castagnoli tells him to bring it, earning himself a running forearm.

We take a break and come back with Castagnoli muscling him over for a suplex before knocking Okada outside. Back in and they forearm it out with Castagnoli getting the better of things. A DDT gets Okada out of trouble and a neckbreaker gives him two. Castagnoli blocks a Tombstone attempt though and they crash out to the floor in a big heap.

We take another break and come back again with Castagnoli muscling him over with a gutwrench suplex and stomping him down for two. Okada’s dropkick sends Castagnoli outside though and the top rope elbow gets…well no cover, but Okada does get to flip the crowd off.

Castagnoli is back with the Giant Swing but Okada cuts off the clothesline with a dropkick. The Air Raid Crash onto the knee leaves both of them down as the fans approve again. They slug it out from their knees and we have a minute left in the time limit. Swiss Death sends Okada mostly outside and the time limit expires at 20:00 as Castagnoli can’t quite get the cover.

Rating: B. This was Okada at middle of the road speed and believe it or not, it still worked. Okada is long past the point where he is expected to be his old self, but I can go for this version of him from time to time. Castagnoli was his usual self and they had a good match, which thankfully didn’t see Castagnoli lose another big one. Strong chance they run it back at All Out.

Post match the Young Bucks come out to ask if the fans want five more minutes…but that isn’t going to happen. They ask Castagnoli to leave and threaten violence before the main event, only to be interrupted by their opponents.

FTR/Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks/Jack Perry

The brawl starts on the floor before the bell until we get Harwood elbowing Perry in the face for two. Allin comes in and hits a dive onto Perry as everything breaks down. The Bucks dive onto FTR and it’s a Doomsday kick to Allin’s chest as we take a break. Back with the powerbomb/corner enziguri getting two on Allin, who dives over for the tag to Harwood anyway.

Harwood rolls the German suplexes and gets two off a brainbuster to Perry. Wheeler comes in and gets superkicked down for two but the EVP Trigger misses. Back up and FTR/Allin grab stereo Sharpshooters, all of which are broken up. The villains tease leaving but get caught, with Allin hitting a Canadian Destroyer. Perry reverse DDT’s Allin but walks into the Shatter Machine. The PowerPlex into the Coffin Drop finishes Nick at 9:57.

Rating: B-. This was a good bit shorter than I was expecting and one of the Bucks getting pinned didn’t feel like that big of a deal. It’s hard for me to fathom them losing the titles on Sunday, but the three way deal makes it more of a possibility. At the same time, I had forgotten that Allin vs. Perry was a coffin match, as it doesn’t really add much to the whole thing. That being said, this was a nice enough way to promote two matches in one segment, which is always nice to see.

Post match here is the Acclaimed to say they’re better than the Bucks and FTR.

Bryan Danielson tells Will Ospreay to DO IT. He means beat MJF, perhaps with the tiger driver 91, in case you thought he was wanting Ospreay to quit wrestling and become a beekeeper.

Nigel McGuinness is in the ring to moderate the final showdown between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson. Swerve is out first and Nigel calls him a huge favorite in the title match. Swerve lists off the people he has hurt and promises to take Danielson apart. Nigel goes to introduce Danielson, but Swerve says he feels disrespected by Danielson wanting to win the title and walk away.

Swerve doesn’t want Danielson to be able to wrestle again, so if Danielson loses and wants to wrestle at some small show in Washington, Swerve will be there to beat him down. If Danielson wants to put on a mask and wrestle in Arena Mexico, Swerve will be there to beat him down. Swerve brings up Danielson’s family and here is Danielson to clear the ring.

Danielson says it’s not just a catchphrase, because he is the best wrestle in the world and has been for the last 20 years. Swerve is going to have to near kill him to beat him on Sunday. The question is whether or not Danielson can win the title and the answer is….well the fans chant YES and Danielson says they know the answer. This was an effective final showdown, though it felt like I saw a very, very similar thing (down to the family talk) between MJF and Ospreay about an hour ago.

Results

Chris Jericho b. Tommy Billington – Codebreaker

Toni Storm b. Saraya – Storm Zero

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kazuchika Okada went to a time limit draw

FTR/Darby Allin b. Young Bucks/Jack Perry – Coffin Drop to Nick

