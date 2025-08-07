AEW Dynamite Rating & Audience Hit Seven-Week Highs

AEW Dynamite saw its rating and audience rise to their best points in seven weeks. Wednesday night’s show drew a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 711,000 viewers, per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 20% and 16.2% from last week’s 0.15 demo rating and 612,000 viewers.

The demo rating and audience were the highest since the June 18th episode, which was Grand Slam Mexico, had a 0.21 and 736,000. As always, these numbers do not include the simulcast on Max.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.165 demo rating and 623,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.252 and 748,000 for the same time period in 2024.