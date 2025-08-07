wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Rating & Audience Hit Seven-Week Highs
August 7, 2025 | Posted by
AEW Dynamite saw its rating and audience rise to their best points in seven weeks. Wednesday night’s show drew a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 711,000 viewers, per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 20% and 16.2% from last week’s 0.15 demo rating and 612,000 viewers.
The demo rating and audience were the highest since the June 18th episode, which was Grand Slam Mexico, had a 0.21 and 736,000. As always, these numbers do not include the simulcast on Max.
Dynamite is averaging a 0.165 demo rating and 623,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.252 and 748,000 for the same time period in 2024.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Criticizes Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella Segment From Monday’s WWE RAW
- JBL On Why John Cena Had One Of Wrestling’s Hardest Roles, Compares Him To Hulk Hogan
- Paul Heyman Says Payoff To Travis Scott & Rock Angle Was Planned But ‘Fell Apart’
- MVP Reportedly Causing Frustration In AEW Around Hurt Syndicate