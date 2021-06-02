AEW Dynamite Rating, Viewership Down Sharply For Friday Debut

The rating and audience for AEW Dynamite was expectedly down significantly in the first show of its temporary move to Fridays. According to Dave Meltzer, the show drew a 0.20 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 526,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 29% and 36% respectively from the 0.28 demo rating and 821,000 viewers for the Wednesday, May 19th episode.

The demo rating was the lowest since the June 10th, 2020 episode of Dynamite, while the audience represented a new low for the show. Obviously the move to Friday and out of the primetime period was a big factor in the audience drop.

No word on where the show ranked against other cable shows for the night.