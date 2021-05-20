AEW Dynamite Ratings, Viewership Down Against NBA Playoffs

The ratings for this week’s AEW Dynamite slipped as it went up against the NBA Playoffs. According to Dave Meltzer, Dynamite scored a 0.28 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 821,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 10% and 12% from last week’s 0.31 demo rating and 936,000 viewers, representing the lowest numbers since Dynamite went unopposed by NXT’s move to Tuesday.

Dynamite had stiff competition for their demos against the NBA Playoff game between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs on ESPN, which drew 2.3 million viewers according to a press release from ESPN. We don’t have the demo rating for NBA game, nor the rest of the cable originals for the night.