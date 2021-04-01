AEW Dynamite To Be A Lead In For ONE FC MMA

Starting next week, AEW Dynamite will serve as the lead-in for the first ONE FC show on TNT, called ONE on TNT. The fight card debuts on April 7 at 10 PM ET, with the preliminary card on Bleacher Report starting at 8:30 PM ET. Dynamite will then be the lead-in for future ONE events each week. Here’s the card for ONE on TNT 1:

Main card (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson

Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Danial Williams — Muay Thai bout

Preliminary card (8:30 p.m. ET, Bleacher Report)

Tyler McGuire vs. Raimond Magomedaliev

Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid — Kickboxing bout

Mehdi Barghi vs. Oumar Kane

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, it will be a “four week trial” to “see how it goes.”