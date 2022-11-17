AEW News: Ethan Page Advances In World Title Eliminator Tournament, Captain Insano Appears

– Ethan Page has moved on in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, winning his match on this week’s Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Page defeat Bandido to advance to the finals of the tournament, which concludes at Full Gear.

Page will face the winner of the other semifinal — which will be either Lance Archer, Ricky Starks, or Brian Cage — at Full Gear. The winner gets a World Title match.

– Captain Insano is back on the screen, with Paul Wight playing the character in The Acclaimed’s new music video. The tag team released the video during tonight’s show, with Wight playing his role from The Waterboy as you can see below: