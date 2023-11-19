wrestling / News

AEW News: Full Gear Sold Out, Paul Wight Out ‘Indefinitely’, Celebrities At Full Gear

November 18, 2023
AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider repots that AEW Full Gear is sold out at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. There is an estimated 12,000 to 13,000 fans in attendance. A reader noted that every row in the building from top to bottom is full.

– Music producer Rick Rubin, as well as Jackass star Steve-O are sitting ringside for the show.

– During the broadcast, the AEW announcers noted that Paul Wight is out “indefinitely” after last Wednesday’s Dynamite. Powerhouse Hobbs gave Wight a bodyslam on the hood of a car.

