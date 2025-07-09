AEW Games Reportedly Planning New Title, Won’t Make Announcement Too Early

Insider Gaming’s Mike Shaw reports that AEW Games is reportedly planning a new title, although they will not make any early announcements. The company has developed several video games, which include AEW Fight Forever on consoles, as well as multiple mobile titles. Fight Forever had mixed reviews when it was released in 2023.

According to Straw, AEW has realized that it was a mistake to announce Fight Forever early and won’t be doing that again.

He wrote: “Talks have picked up more on the AEW games front. What they won’t do, however, is announce anything too early this time. They know that was a mistake. When a new game/update comes, it will be closer to it’s planned released.”