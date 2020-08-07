wrestling / News
AEW Has Cut Back On Extras At Ringside, Pineapple Pete Not At Tapings
August 7, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW has cut back at how many extras are present at ringside during their recent tapings. The biggest name that wasn’t brought back was Suge D, who was nicknamed Pineapple Pete by Chris Jericho and enjoyed some popularity because of it.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart on Why He Intentionally Kicked British Bulldog During Their Summerslam Match (Video)
- AJ Styles Responds to The Good Brothers Wanting to Bring Him to Impact Wrestling
- Marty Jannetty Discusses More Details on His Alleged Murder Confession (Video)
- Booker T Addresses His Recent Comments on Big E Needing to Change His Act, CM Punk Thinks Big E Has to Kick New Day to the Curb