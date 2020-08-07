wrestling / News

AEW Has Cut Back On Extras At Ringside, Pineapple Pete Not At Tapings

August 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Xplosion Sugar Dunkerton Suge D Pineapple Pete

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW has cut back at how many extras are present at ringside during their recent tapings. The biggest name that wasn’t brought back was Suge D, who was nicknamed Pineapple Pete by Chris Jericho and enjoyed some popularity because of it.

