AEW Has Reportedly Signed Black Taurus

Luchablog reports that AEW has signed Black Taurus to a contract, but possibly not under that name and gimmick. While Taurus did appear for ROH and AEW under the character, it seems AAA owns the rights to the name.

This may be a similar situation to that of Pentagon Jr and Fenix, who use those names when in AAA but wrestle as Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix in AEW.

Either way, neither AEW nor Tony Khan have confirmed the signing at this time. Taurus hasn’t appeared on AEW/ROH TV since the end of December.