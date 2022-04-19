wrestling / News
AEW News: Hikaru Shida Returning to Ice Ribbon Next Month, Britt Baker Tour Steelers Facility
April 19, 2022 | Posted by
– Hikaru Shida is set to make her return to Ice Ribbon next month. As noted below, the AEW star will be part of the second Ice Ribbon Yokohama Budokan Tournament on May 4th:
【5/4(水・祝) 15時00分開始】
「アイスリボン横浜武道館大会II」
◆第8試合 トリプルメインイベント 藤本つかさ休業記念試合 タッグマッチ30分1本勝負
藤本つかさ＆星いぶき vs 中島安里紗(SEAdLINNNG)＆志田光(AEW)
詳細⇒https://t.co/9u8RxXWeiW#iceribbon #SEAdLINNNG #AEW pic.twitter.com/uSQSoqoWUW
— アイスリボン《公式》 (@ICERIBBON_jp) April 18, 2022
– Britt Baker cut a brief promo while getting a tour of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ facility. You can see the video below:
D👇M👇D👇 in the house@RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/Z90mXdPbZQ
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 19, 2022