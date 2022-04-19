wrestling / News

AEW News: Hikaru Shida Returning to Ice Ribbon Next Month, Britt Baker Tour Steelers Facility

April 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Hikaru Shida Image Credit: AEW

– Hikaru Shida is set to make her return to Ice Ribbon next month. As noted below, the AEW star will be part of the second Ice Ribbon Yokohama Budokan Tournament on May 4th:

– Britt Baker cut a brief promo while getting a tour of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ facility. You can see the video below:

