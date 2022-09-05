AEW News: Injury Updates on CM Punk & Christian Cage After All Out, Malakai Black Note

– Injury updates are available on both CM Punk and Christian Cage following Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV. PWInsider reports that it appeared backstage that Punk banged up his elbow during the main event match with Jon Moxley. Punk could be seen checking his elbow during the match.

Additionally, Cage’s match with Jungle Boy was cut short because of an injury to Cage’s arm. Cage, who last competed last month against Matt Hardy on Dynamite, was wearing an arm brace.

– The site also notes that Malakai Black hugged his tag team partners and bowed to the crowd before blowing a kiss off camera after the six-man tag team match. Black has been rumored to have asked for his release due to personal issues, though that is not confirmed as of yet. There’s no word on whether he’s been granted said release.