AEW News: Inner Circle’s Official Tag Team Set, AEW Dynamite Post-Show

– The Inner Circle has determined their official tag team to chase the Young Bucks and the AEW World Tag Team Titles. On tonight’s show, MJF and Chris Jericho defeated the teams of Santana & Ortiz and Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara. MJF pinned Guevara to win the match and he and Jericho will continue to chase the Tag Team Championships.

– AEW has released tonight’s Dynamite post-show, which you can check out below: