wrestling / News
AEW News: Inner Circle’s Official Tag Team Set, AEW Dynamite Post-Show
January 20, 2021 | Posted by
– The Inner Circle has determined their official tag team to chase the Young Bucks and the AEW World Tag Team Titles. On tonight’s show, MJF and Chris Jericho defeated the teams of Santana & Ortiz and Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara. MJF pinned Guevara to win the match and he and Jericho will continue to chase the Tag Team Championships.
– AEW has released tonight’s Dynamite post-show, which you can check out below:
More Trending Stories
- Tama Tonga Says The Good Brothers Can No Longer Lay Claim to Bullet Club, Doesn’t Care If They Use ‘Too Sweet’
- Note On Why Jessamyn Duke Was Not Featured In Dusty Tag Team Classic
- WWE Announces Three New Signings To NXT Including Priscilla Kelly
- Eric Bischoff On DX’s Impact On Monday Night Wars, Triple H & Shawn Michaels’ Characters, Sean Waltman’s RAW Promo