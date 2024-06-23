wrestling / News

AEW News: Jeff Jarrett On What The Owen Hart Tournament Means To Him, Queen Aminata On Hey! (EW)

June 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Jarett AEW Collision 6-23-24 Image Credit: AEW

– Jeff Jarrett talked on last night’s AEW Collision about how much it means to him to be in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Jarrett was Hart’s tag team partner in WWE, and he talked about the personal importance of the tournament in a vignette that aired on last night’s show, as you can see below:

– Queen Aminata was the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW):

