AEW News: Jeff Jarrett On What The Owen Hart Tournament Means To Him, Queen Aminata On Hey! (EW)

– Jeff Jarrett talked on last night’s AEW Collision about how much it means to him to be in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Jarrett was Hart’s tag team partner in WWE, and he talked about the personal importance of the tournament in a vignette that aired on last night’s show, as you can see below:

“The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett shares how important entering the Owen Hart Foundation Cup means to him. Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@RealJeffJarrett | @Owen_Foundation pic.twitter.com/BlwekHOA1h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2024

– Queen Aminata was the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW):