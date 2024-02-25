wrestling / News
AEW News: Jun Akiyama Thanks Fans After Collision Match, Thunder Rosa Comments On Win
– Jun Akiyama faced Bryan Danielson on last night’s AEW Collision, and he sent a message to his fans after the show. Akiyama posted to Twitter following his loss to Danielson on Saturday’s show, writing:
“Thank you very much to all AEW fans! Everyone’s cheering helped me. See you again.”
– AEW posted a video to their Twitter account of Thunder Rosa sending a message to the AEW women’s division after her win over Lady Bird Monroe on Collision:
