AEW News: Jun Akiyama Thanks Fans After Collision Match, Thunder Rosa Comments On Win

– Jun Akiyama faced Bryan Danielson on last night’s AEW Collision, and he sent a message to his fans after the show. Akiyama posted to Twitter following his loss to Danielson on Saturday’s show, writing:

“Thank you very much to all AEW fans! Everyone’s cheering helped me. See you again.”

Thank you very much to all AEW fans! Everyone's cheering helped me. See you again.#ddtpro #AEW#JunAkiyama — 秋山準［Jun Akiyama］ (@jun0917start) February 25, 2024

– AEW posted a video to their Twitter account of Thunder Rosa sending a message to the AEW women’s division after her win over Lady Bird Monroe on Collision: