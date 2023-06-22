AEW News: Kazuchika Okada Confronts Bryan Danielson On Dynamite, Dark Match Before Show

– Kazuchika Okada appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite to confront Bryan Danielson ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Wednesday’s show saw Okada, who will face Danielson at Sunday’s PPV, come to the ring at the end of the show when Danielson said he was going to stomp Tomohiro Ishii’s face in as a substitute for Okada.

Wheeler Yuta attacked Okada from behind, but Okada fought back and hit Yuta with a Rainmaker. Danielson then bailed from the ring.

The coin drop can only mean one thing: Kazuchika Okada is here to confront the #AmericanDragon Bryan Danielson!

* PWInsider reports that Hikaru Shida beat Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga in a dark match before Dynamite.