AEW News: Kris Statlander Reacts to Best Friends Match Set For Rampage, Young Bucks Release New Merch

December 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kris Statlander AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– The Best Friends will do battle on this week’s AEW Rampage, and Kris Statlander took to social media to react. Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta on Friday’s show and Statlander, who is currently out of action due to a knee injury, posted to Twitter to comment. She wrote:

“My knees fell apart and now so are my friends what is going on”

– AEW has released a new hoodie for the Young Bucks, which the team posted to Twitter to promote:

Kris Statlander, The Best Friends, The Young Bucks, Jeremy Thomas

