AEW News: Kris Statlander Reacts to Best Friends Match Set For Rampage, Young Bucks Release New Merch
December 29, 2022 | Posted by
– The Best Friends will do battle on this week’s AEW Rampage, and Kris Statlander took to social media to react. Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta on Friday’s show and Statlander, who is currently out of action due to a knee injury, posted to Twitter to comment. She wrote:
“My knees fell apart and now so are my friends what is going on”
My knees fell apart and now so are my friends what is going on https://t.co/pkcmrt9EwK
— Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) December 29, 2022
– AEW has released a new hoodie for the Young Bucks, which the team posted to Twitter to promote:
New hoodie alert! https://t.co/ofT1Az3xE9 #theELITE pic.twitter.com/To3zI1ycVs
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) December 30, 2022
