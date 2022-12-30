AEW News: Kris Statlander Reacts to Best Friends Match Set For Rampage, Young Bucks Release New Merch

– The Best Friends will do battle on this week’s AEW Rampage, and Kris Statlander took to social media to react. Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta on Friday’s show and Statlander, who is currently out of action due to a knee injury, posted to Twitter to comment. She wrote:

“My knees fell apart and now so are my friends what is going on”

