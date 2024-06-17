AEW News: Max Caster Wants Tony Khan To Book Kanye West, This Week’s Being the Dark Order

– Max Caster saw that Kanye West performed at a joshi show, and he wants Tony Khan to bring him in for an AEW match. As previously reported, West performed with Ty Dolla $ign at the Alexander Wang-organized TJPW show over the weekend. Caster retweeted Fightful’s post about the appearance, writing:

“Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and Ye vs the Elite. @TonyKhan book this please!”

– AEW released this week’s episode of Being The Dark Order. You can check out the episode, titled “Youngstown,” below: