AEW News: Max Caster Wants Tony Khan To Book Kanye West, This Week’s Being the Dark Order
– Max Caster saw that Kanye West performed at a joshi show, and he wants Tony Khan to bring him in for an AEW match. As previously reported, West performed with Ty Dolla $ign at the Alexander Wang-organized TJPW show over the weekend. Caster retweeted Fightful’s post about the appearance, writing:
“Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and Ye vs the Elite. @TonyKhan book this please!”
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) June 17, 2024
– AEW released this week’s episode of Being The Dark Order. You can check out the episode, titled “Youngstown,” below:
