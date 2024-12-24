wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Maximum Carnage Pre-Sale Details, Full Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome Match
– AEW has announced the pre-sale details for its Maximum Carnage tapings in January. The company announced the pre-sale dates on Twitter on Tuesday, writing:
“AEW returns to Cincinnati for 2 BACK-TO-BACK NIGHTS with Maximum Carnage: #AEWDynamite & #AEWCollision at @BradyMusicCtr on Wednesday Jan. 15th & Thursday Jan. 16th!
• VIP Early Access: Thursday 12/26 10am ET
• Presale: Friday 12/27 10am ET
• On Sale: Monday 12/30 10am ET”
🔥 AEW returns to Cincinnati for 2 BACK-TO-BACK NIGHTS with Maximum Carnage: #AEWDynamite & #AEWCollision at @BradyMusicCtr on Wednesday Jan. 15th & Thursday Jan. 16th!
• VIP Early Access: Thursday 12/26 10am ET
• Presale: Friday 12/27 10am ET
• On Sale: Monday 12/30 10am ET pic.twitter.com/pWz4MBQfeK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2024
– The WWE Vault YouTube account has released a classic Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome match as part of ECW Week:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls WWE Firing Shawn Stasiak for Secretly Recording Locker Room
- Matt Hardy Discusses Eddie Edwards Slapping Fan At TNA Final Resolution
- Kevin Nash on Why Triple H Is Best Fit To Run WWE Creative
- Ric Flair Says The Biggest Thing In The Business Will Be Charlotte Flair Breaking World Title Record