Various News: AEW Maximum Carnage Pre-Sale Details, Full Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome Match

December 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Maximum Carnage Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced the pre-sale details for its Maximum Carnage tapings in January. The company announced the pre-sale dates on Twitter on Tuesday, writing:

“AEW returns to Cincinnati for 2 BACK-TO-BACK NIGHTS with Maximum Carnage: #AEWDynamite & #AEWCollision at @BradyMusicCtr on Wednesday Jan. 15th & Thursday Jan. 16th!

• VIP Early Access: Thursday 12/26 10am ET
• Presale: Friday 12/27 10am ET
• On Sale: Monday 12/30 10am ET”

– The WWE Vault YouTube account has released a classic Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome match as part of ECW Week:

