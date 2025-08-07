wrestling / News
AEW News: Mercedes Mone Takes Surprise Trip to Vienna, New Shirts Available for JetSpeed & Triangle of Madness, The Grizzled Young Vets on Unrestricted
– AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone recently took a surprise, last-minute trip to Vienna, Austraia. She made a surprise appearance at Prater Catchen and added another title to her belt collection. You can see a vlog from her trip below:
– Shop AEW has new t-shirts available for JetSpeed, The Triangle of Madness, Bro-Dido, and more:
💥 High impact and nonstop momentum – get your official JetSpeed (@SpeedballBailey +@Jet2Flyy) tee right now!https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp pic.twitter.com/w2aLmFvmn3
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) August 6, 2025
Unholy. Unhinged. Unstoppable.
The Triangle of Madness (@toxic_thekla @skyebyee @TheJuliaHart) brings chaos wherever they go.
Now you can wear the madness. Available NOW!https://t.co/UHYKn6USkd pic.twitter.com/4Cq6SrZoIh
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) August 7, 2025
🔥 The BRODIDO tee is here!
Get the official @BrodyxKing & @bandidowrestler tag team shirt NOW at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! pic.twitter.com/h1v4OX3cN4
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) August 6, 2025
– The Grizzled Young Vets are the guests on this week’s AEW Unrestricted:
The Grizzled Young Vets, James Drake and Zack Gibson, are officially All Elite, and fresh off a plane from Europe (at the time of this recording)! The British tag team legends break down their explosive AEW debut against The Acclaimed, and share what it meant to perform at Wembley Stadium for All In alongside The Young Bucks and FTR. They talk about their chemistry as a duo, the origins of tagging together, their love for trios matches, and why they have Top Flight and Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara in their sights. Plus, GYV reveal their goals in AEW, how they’ve evolved since their early days on the UK indies, and why they’re