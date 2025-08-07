– AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone recently took a surprise, last-minute trip to Vienna, Austraia. She made a surprise appearance at Prater Catchen and added another title to her belt collection. You can see a vlog from her trip below:

– Shop AEW has new t-shirts available for JetSpeed, The Triangle of Madness, Bro-Dido, and more:

– The Grizzled Young Vets are the guests on this week’s AEW Unrestricted: