AEW News: Michael Nakazawa Completes ‘Mission’ In Japan, Pre-Sale Code For AEW Revolution

– Michael Nakazawa is heading home from Japan, saying his “mission” there is complete. The AEW roster member took to his Twitter account on Tuesday morning to write:

“I will leave Japan in 12 hours. The mission I came to Japan for has been all completed. Let’s wait to see what happens.”

I will leave Japan in 12 hours. The mission I came to Japan for has been all completed. Let's wait to see what happens. — Michael Nakazawa (@MichaelNakazawa) December 6, 2022

– PWInsider reports that the pre-sale for AEW Revolution begins on Thursday morning here at 10 AM PT. The pre-sale code for the March 5th PPV in San Francisco is FWSM2K.