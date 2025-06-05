wrestling / News

AEW News: Adam Cole Reveals His New Puppy, All In Texas Karaoke Show Set for July 10

June 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Paragon Adam Cole Kyle O'Reilly Roderick Strong AEW Dynamite 4-8-25, Paragon Image Credit: AEW

– AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole revealed his new puppy, Aloy, on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “Say hello to Aloy…my new roommate BayBay 🐕🩵” You can see photos of Cole’s new roommate below:

– AEW announced a Karaoke show in Arlington, Texas during All In Week. The show is scheduled for Thursday, July 10 at the Champions Ballroom at the Sheraton Arlington Hotel. Fans will be able to sing along with their favorite AEW stars, including Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, The Outrunners, and Konosuke Takeshita. Tickets for the show go on sale on June 12.

