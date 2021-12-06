wrestling / News

AEW News: Anthony Bowens Stands Up To Anti-Gay Hatred, New Thunder Rosa Vlog and Q&A, Latest The Show Rules From 2point0

December 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Anthony Bowens

Anthony Bowens recently posted a photo of himself and his boyfriend kissing outside of a same-sex marriage protest. The photo went viral.

– Thunder Rosa posted two new videos to her Youtube account, including a Q&A and a new vlog.

– The latest episode of The Show Rules from 2point0 is online.

