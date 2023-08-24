AEW News: AR Fox Fired From Mogul Embassy On Dynamite, Aussie Open Retain ROH Tag Titles

– AR Fox is a Mogul Embassy member no more, with Swerve Strickland kicking him out on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite saw Fox and Strickland team up against Darby Allin and Nick Wayne, with the babyfaces picking up the win. Wayne pinned Fox to get the win, and after the match Strickland said that he couldn’t trust Fox. Prince Nana then fired Fox from the group and Brian Cage attacked him.

Allin, Sting, and Wayne came back down and Allin extended a hand to Fox, leading to them reconciling.

– Aussie Open retained the ROH Tag Team Titles on tonight’s show as well, defeating the Hardys. The champions will defend the titles against Adam Cole and MJF on the AEW All In pre-show.