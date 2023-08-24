wrestling / News
AEW News: AR Fox Fired From Mogul Embassy On Dynamite, Aussie Open Retain ROH Tag Titles
– AR Fox is a Mogul Embassy member no more, with Swerve Strickland kicking him out on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite saw Fox and Strickland team up against Darby Allin and Nick Wayne, with the babyfaces picking up the win. Wayne pinned Fox to get the win, and after the match Strickland said that he couldn’t trust Fox. Prince Nana then fired Fox from the group and Brian Cage attacked him.
Allin, Sting, and Wayne came back down and Allin extended a hand to Fox, leading to them reconciling.
AR Fox is fired from the Mogul Embassy!
Watch #AEWDynamite Fyter Fest LIVE on TBS!@swerveconfident | @ARealFoxx | @DarbyAllin @thenickwayne pic.twitter.com/A9TqanrSxC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2023
– Aussie Open retained the ROH Tag Team Titles on tonight’s show as well, defeating the Hardys. The champions will defend the titles against Adam Cole and MJF on the AEW All In pre-show.
Can Aussie Open retain their #ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Hardys?
Watch #AEWDynamite Fyter Fest LIVE on TBS!#AussieOpen @kylefletcherpro | @DUNKZILLADavis | #TheHardys @JEFFHARDYBRAND | @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/ppdcrGNeTH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2023
Aussie Open got the upper hand in the beginning moments of this match.
Watch #AEWDynamite Fyter Fest LIVE on TBS!#AussieOpen @kylefletcherpro | @DUNKZILLADavis | #TheHardys @JEFFHARDYBRAND | @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/0Cuv3h063h
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2023
Matt Hardy gets the tag and takes out Aussie Open!
Watch #AEWDynamite Fyter Fest LIVE on TBS!#AussieOpen @kylefletcherpro | @DUNKZILLADavis | #TheHardys @JEFFHARDYBRAND | @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/kmWfKoNWZi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2023
#AEWAllIn Zero Hour this Sunday!
MJF & Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open for the #ROH World Tag-Team Titles!
Watch #AEWDynamite Fyter Fest LIVE on TBS!@kylefletcherpro | @DUNKZILLADavis | @The_MJF | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/nBoEg8XU97
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2023
