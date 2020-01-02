wrestling / News
AEW News: Arn Anderson Makes Debut in New Role on Dynamite, AEW Dark Year in Review
– Arn Anderson made his debut in his new role as the Head Coach of the Nightmare Family on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see pics below of Anderson coming out alongside Cody for the latter’s match against Darby Allin. Also below is a video of Anderson sharing his thoughts about the match:
The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes is back and ready with new manager #TheEnforcer Arn Anderson #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QiSePkmbxZ
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 2, 2020
Coach's Corner with @TheArnShow
Arn sharing his thoughts post-match between @CodyRhodes & @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/soWkwxu6Yd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 2, 2020
– AEW also released a special “Year in Review” episode of AEW Dark. The video has Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez counting down the highlights of the show from the year:
