AEW News: Bloody Britt Baker Shirt Now Available, Contest to Win Polycade From Cody Rhodes, AEW Heels Pet Appreciation Party

– www.ShopAEW.com has a new shirt available showing a bloody Dr. Britt Baker for last night’s Lights Out Match on AEW Dynamite. Also, new shirts are available now for The Pinnacle, Jade Cargill, and Rebel at the above link.

– Prizeo.com has started an AEW contest to raise money for Kulture City. The winner will receive a custom-mode Nightmare Family Polycade Lux arcade machine from Cody Rhodes.

– AEW Heels will be holding a Pet Appreciation Party tomorrow, featuring AEW talent more. Hikaru Shida also tweeted that she will be taking part in the event.