wrestling / News
AEW News: Bloody Britt Baker Shirt Now Available, Contest to Win Polycade From Cody Rhodes, AEW Heels Pet Appreciation Party
March 18, 2021 | Posted by
– www.ShopAEW.com has a new shirt available showing a bloody Dr. Britt Baker for last night’s Lights Out Match on AEW Dynamite. Also, new shirts are available now for The Pinnacle, Jade Cargill, and Rebel at the above link.
– Prizeo.com has started an AEW contest to raise money for Kulture City. The winner will receive a custom-mode Nightmare Family Polycade Lux arcade machine from Cody Rhodes.
– AEW Heels will be holding a Pet Appreciation Party tomorrow, featuring AEW talent more. Hikaru Shida also tweeted that she will be taking part in the event.
Tomorrow!!
I’ll be there with my sweeyRUTA💕 https://t.co/ksY3Mgt23B
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) March 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa & More Comment on AEW Dynamite Lights Out Match
- Thunder Rosa Beats Britt Baker in Bloody Lights Out Match on AEW Dynamite (Clips)
- Shawn Michaels On How The Current Him Would Have Dealt With Himself in the 1990s, Being Content in Retirement
- Charly Caruso Reportedly Pulled From WWE TV For Backstage Heat