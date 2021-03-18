wrestling / News

AEW News: Bloody Britt Baker Shirt Now Available, Contest to Win Polycade From Cody Rhodes, AEW Heels Pet Appreciation Party

March 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Britt Baker Thunder Rosa

– www.ShopAEW.com has a new shirt available showing a bloody Dr. Britt Baker for last night’s Lights Out Match on AEW Dynamite. Also, new shirts are available now for The Pinnacle, Jade Cargill, and Rebel at the above link.

Prizeo.com has started an AEW contest to raise money for Kulture City. The winner will receive a custom-mode Nightmare Family Polycade Lux arcade machine from Cody Rhodes.

– AEW Heels will be holding a Pet Appreciation Party tomorrow, featuring AEW talent more. Hikaru Shida also tweeted that she will be taking part in the event.

