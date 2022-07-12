AEW News: Darby Allin Tries to Do A Backflip On a Tricycle, This Week’s Being The Elite Online

– Darby Allin attempted to do a backflip on a tricycle in a new video posted online. Allin posted the video to his Twitter of his attempt to ride the tricycle up and over a ramp, doing a backflip, at a Nitro Circus event.

Allin’s first attempt didn’t complete a full rotation, but he got up okay and tried it again. The second time he completed the flip but ended up falling onto his back:

MY BACKFLIP ON TRICYCLE!⚰️ pic.twitter.com/XGz8vTxDUj — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 11, 2022

– The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, and you can check it out below. The episode is titled “You Gotta Keep Going” and features Hangman Page trying to give the Dark Order a pep talk: