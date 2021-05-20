wrestling / News
AEW News: Dax Harwood ‘Quits’ Wrestling After Tag Title Announcement, Highlights From Dynamite, News On Elite GM Coming Today
– In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood of The Pinnacle joked that he was going to quit wrestling after FTR got passed over for a tag team title shot in favor of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.
He wrote: “Every team has gotten a Tag Team Title shot, except us. We’ve been ranked in the top 5 since we dropped the belts to the execs. If Mox & Kingston jump us in line too, I’ll quit the biz!”
– Aubrey Edwards noted on Twitter that she will make an announcement about the AEW Elite GM game later today.
She wrote: “I’m dropping some big news about Elite GM tomorrow at 5e/4c on the @AEWGames youtube page. Don’t miss it.”
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
