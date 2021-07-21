wrestling / News
AEW News: Elite GM Invitational Tournament Preview, Winner to Receive Custom Title, AEW Dark Promos & Highlights
– AEW Games is holding the AEW Elite General Manager Invitational Tournament today. The tournament is being streamed on the AEW Games YouTube channel. The winner of the tournament is set to receive a custom Elite GM Championship Belt and will be able to book their own AEW dream match. You can get get a look at a preview for the tournament and along with the title belt for the winner below.
The AEW Elite GM Invitational Tournament kicks off tomorrow! 16 GMs will go head-to-head until one is left standing.
The winner will receive the ELITE GM CHAMPIONSHIP BELT and get to BOOK THEIR OWN AEW DREAM MATCH!
It’s going down July 21st on the AEW Games YouTube Channel! pic.twitter.com/6Z922VZac7
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 20, 2021
The AEW Elite GM Invitational is absolutely STACKED! Who will claim the title of ELITE GM? Round 1 kicks off today on AEW Games YouTube! #AEWGames pic.twitter.com/M2noUSwSje
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 21, 2021
— Belts By Dan (@BeltsByDan) July 21, 2021
– AEW released the following promo clips and highlights from this week’s AEW Dark:
A THUNDEROUS ovation for @thunderrosa22! She takes on @KiLynnKing NEXT.
Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/z2Y42307qS pic.twitter.com/3ig94q80Vz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2021
After the win, #TheAcclaimed make a promise to the No. 1-ranked #VarsityBlonds.
Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/z2Y42307qS pic.twitter.com/fWXlFd912F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2021
#TheBunny steals the win after @DiamanteLAX gets involved. This issue between @DiamanteLAX and @SwoleWorld is escalating.
Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/z2Y42307qS pic.twitter.com/jNmA3uYb0U
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2021
“We can do it any place, any time.” – @SwoleWorld lays down the challenge to @DiamanteLAX after her interference earlier tonight.
Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/z2Y423hIiq pic.twitter.com/ScPBfoi8ul
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2021
Mr. Mayhem @RealWardlow continues his warpath!
Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/z2Y42307qS pic.twitter.com/w20CB75xo5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2021
Great victory from #TheNatural @dustinrhodes in front of his hometown crowd to wrap up #AEWDark. pic.twitter.com/rTQ3gnkXhF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair On Criticism Of Her Being Selfish, What Motivates Her To Achieve More Accolades In WWE
- Details on Producers of Matches at WWE Money in the Bank
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Karrion Kross Losing To Jeff Hardy In WWE RAW Debut
- The Undertaker Was Reportedly Backstage At WWE RAW, Note On Rhea Ripley’s Status As Babyface