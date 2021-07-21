wrestling / News

AEW News: Elite GM Invitational Tournament Preview, Winner to Receive Custom Title, AEW Dark Promos & Highlights

July 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Elite General Manager Invitational

– AEW Games is holding the AEW Elite General Manager Invitational Tournament today. The tournament is being streamed on the AEW Games YouTube channel. The winner of the tournament is set to receive a custom Elite GM Championship Belt and will be able to book their own AEW dream match. You can get get a look at a preview for the tournament and along with the title belt for the winner below.

– AEW released the following promo clips and highlights from this week’s AEW Dark:

