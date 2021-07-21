AEW News: Elite GM Invitational Tournament Preview, Winner to Receive Custom Title, AEW Dark Promos & Highlights

– AEW Games is holding the AEW Elite General Manager Invitational Tournament today. The tournament is being streamed on the AEW Games YouTube channel. The winner of the tournament is set to receive a custom Elite GM Championship Belt and will be able to book their own AEW dream match. You can get get a look at a preview for the tournament and along with the title belt for the winner below.

The AEW Elite GM Invitational Tournament kicks off tomorrow! 16 GMs will go head-to-head until one is left standing. The winner will receive the ELITE GM CHAMPIONSHIP BELT and get to BOOK THEIR OWN AEW DREAM MATCH! It’s going down July 21st on the AEW Games YouTube Channel! pic.twitter.com/6Z922VZac7 — AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 20, 2021

The AEW Elite GM Invitational is absolutely STACKED! Who will claim the title of ELITE GM? Round 1 kicks off today on AEW Games YouTube! #AEWGames pic.twitter.com/M2noUSwSje — AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 21, 2021

– AEW released the following promo clips and highlights from this week’s AEW Dark:

“We can do it any place, any time.” – @SwoleWorld lays down the challenge to @DiamanteLAX after her interference earlier tonight. Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/z2Y423hIiq pic.twitter.com/ScPBfoi8ul — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2021