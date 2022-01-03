wrestling / News
AEW News: Ethan Page Goes on Toy Hunt, 2point0 Releases First Vlog of 2022, Leva Bates New Year’s Revolutions
January 2, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW star Ethan Page released his latest toy hunt vlog:
– 2point0 released their first vlog of 2022:
– Leva Bates shared her New Year’s resolutions for 2022 on Instagram:
