AEW News: Fans Can Meet Darby Allin Before Beach Break Tonight, Anthony Bowens On His Past With KC Navarro, Alex Reynolds Promises A Dark Order Win Tonight

– AEW is promoting a contactless and physically distanced meet and greet with TNT Champion Darby Allin tonight at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, ahead of Beach Break. Tickets will be limited to the first 150 fans to buy tickets.

– Anthony Bowens wrote about his friendship with KC Navarro on Twitter.

– Alex Reynolds is promising that he and John Silver will win the Battle Royal tonight on AEW Dynamite.