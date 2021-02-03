wrestling / News
AEW News: Fans Can Meet Darby Allin Before Beach Break Tonight, Anthony Bowens On His Past With KC Navarro, Alex Reynolds Promises A Dark Order Win Tonight
– AEW is promoting a contactless and physically distanced meet and greet with TNT Champion Darby Allin tonight at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, ahead of Beach Break. Tickets will be limited to the first 150 fans to buy tickets.
Before #BeachBreak goes LIVE tonight, there will be a contactless & physically distanced pre-show meet & greet @dailysplace w/ TNT Champion @DarbyAllin
**LIMITED TO THE FIRST 150 FANS**
Tickets are on-sale NOW & start at $20 visit https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ to purchase. pic.twitter.com/IKOzwJhgVA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2021
– Anthony Bowens wrote about his friendship with KC Navarro on Twitter.
“5 years ago I went to @KCwrestles school to speak bc kids were bullying him about becoming a wrestler. Fast forward & I just watched him tear it up with @ReyFenixMx on #AEWDark. To say I’m proud would be an understatement. However KC you’ll never be better than The Acclaimed.”
5 years ago I went to @KCwrestles school to speak bc kids were bullying him about becoming a wrestler. Fast forward & I just watched him tear it up with @ReyFenixMx on #AEWDark. To say I’m proud would be an understatement.
However KC you’ll never be better than The Acclaimed 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/SFP2HC6bJ8
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 3, 2021
– Alex Reynolds is promising that he and John Silver will win the Battle Royal tonight on AEW Dynamite.
You’re not going to want to miss #AEWDynamite Beach Break tonight @SilverNumber1 and I may be late additions to the tag team battle royal, but we’re definitely the best additions. Gonna win this one and then head to Revolution.
8pm on TNT pic.twitter.com/syE8kj62s9
— Alex Reynolds (@YTAlexReynolds) February 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- FTR Off This Week’s AEW Dynamite Due to ‘Suspension,’ Replaced By Dark Order
- Backstage Details On WWE’s Plans For Bad Bunny At WrestleMania 37 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Details On Carlito’s Status With WWE, Who Pushed For Him, Rhea Ripley’s Brand
- Note On Vince McMahon’s Involvement With Royal Rumble, Who Produced Each Match