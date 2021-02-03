wrestling / News

AEW News: Fans Can Meet Darby Allin Before Beach Break Tonight, Anthony Bowens On His Past With KC Navarro, Alex Reynolds Promises A Dark Order Win Tonight

February 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Darby Allin AEW Full Gear

– AEW is promoting a contactless and physically distanced meet and greet with TNT Champion Darby Allin tonight at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, ahead of Beach Break. Tickets will be limited to the first 150 fans to buy tickets.

– Anthony Bowens wrote about his friendship with KC Navarro on Twitter.

5 years ago I went to @KCwrestles school to speak bc kids were bullying him about becoming a wrestler. Fast forward & I just watched him tear it up with @ReyFenixMx on #AEWDark. To say I’m proud would be an understatement. However KC you’ll never be better than The Acclaimed.

– Alex Reynolds is promising that he and John Silver will win the Battle Royal tonight on AEW Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Alex Reynolds, Anthony Bowens, Darby Allin, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading