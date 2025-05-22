wrestling / News
AEW News: Hikaru Shida Comments on Kenny Omega Taking Care of Her Cats, Kazuchika Okada Art Prints by Rob Schamberger Now Available
– As previously reported, AEW EVP and International Champion Kenny Omega recently revealed that former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida is currently in Japan, waiting to get her work visa renewed. In the meantime, Omega has been watching over her cats. She shared a video that Omega sent her of her cats together, which you can view below.
Hikaru Shida wrote in the caption, “Yup. Like he said, Kenny is taking care of my kitties and he sent me this video. Ruta and Medoh are so relaxing there☺️”
– Shop AEW has new limited edition art prints available of AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada by Rob Schamberger. The prints are signed by both Okada and Schamberger:
