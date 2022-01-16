wrestling / News
AEW News: Jade Cargill Tells Her Haters To ‘Stay Mad’, New Videos From AEW Games, New Thunder Rosa Vlog
January 15, 2022 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill had a message for her haters.
She wrote: “Stay mad. can’t lie. That belt looks good AF on me.”
Stay mad 💅🏾 . can’t lie. That belt looks good AF on me.
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) January 16, 2022
– AEW Games have posted two new videos. One is a stream of various wrestlers playing Virtual Pro Wrestling 2, while the other is a look at the most anticipated games of 2022.
– Thunder Rosa has posted a new vlog online.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Being Upset At Vince McMahon Over Broken Promise About Backstage Role In WWE
- WWE Reportedly Considering Rebranding Elimination Chamber To ‘WrestleMania Chamber’
- Note On Interesting Statistic About Planned Wrestlemania Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Booker T Criticizes Hulk Hogan Over Betty White & Sidney Poitier Comments