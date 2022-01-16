wrestling / News

AEW News: Jade Cargill Tells Her Haters To ‘Stay Mad’, New Videos From AEW Games, New Thunder Rosa Vlog

January 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jade Cargill TBS Champion AEW Dynamite

– In a post on Twitter, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill had a message for her haters.

She wrote: “Stay mad. can’t lie. That belt looks good AF on me.

– AEW Games have posted two new videos. One is a stream of various wrestlers playing Virtual Pro Wrestling 2, while the other is a look at the most anticipated games of 2022.

– Thunder Rosa has posted a new vlog online.

